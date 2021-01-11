Kusama (KSM) Price Reaches $60.28 on Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $510.62 million and approximately $131.98 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama token can now be purchased for approximately $60.28 or 0.00190000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00024190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00114057 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00281893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00068831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00066423 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.