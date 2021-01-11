Kuverit (KUV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $324,051.66

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Kuverit has a total market cap of $324,051.66 and approximately $241.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuverit token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00041103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00035517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.48 or 0.00322695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.98 or 0.03563598 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Kuverit

Kuverit is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,613,229 tokens. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kuverit Token Trading

Kuverit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

