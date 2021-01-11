Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.00 Million

Brokerages expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to report $30.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $46.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.96 million to $61.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $111.67 million, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $140.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $717,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $77.15 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.86.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

