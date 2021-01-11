L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for L Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson expects that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LB. UBS Group increased their target price on L Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $46.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of -59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.15. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $47.77.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of L Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 121,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in L Brands by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in L Brands by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in L Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

