Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 48 by UBS Group

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been assigned a CHF 48 price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

LHN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 49.70 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 51 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lafargeholcim currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 51.97.

Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52 week high of CHF 60.

