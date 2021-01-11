Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,051 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.21% of Lakeland Financial worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 506.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKFN opened at $58.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.09. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $53.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LKFN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,126,009.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

