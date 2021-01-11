Lamden Trading Down 4% Over Last Week (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 4% against the dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $111,930.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007748 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

