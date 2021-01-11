Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will report sales of $136.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $137.90 million. Landec reported sales of $152.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $543.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $542.80 million to $543.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $568.80 million, with estimates ranging from $566.50 million to $570.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Landec had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNDC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Landec by 462.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Landec during the second quarter worth $119,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Landec by 894.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Landec during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in Landec by 82.5% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNDC opened at $10.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $314.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.07, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. Landec has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $11.89.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

