Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) – Barrington Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Landec in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Landec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Landec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

LNDC stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $314.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05. Landec has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $11.89.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Landec had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 9.6% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 537,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Landec in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,898,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landec by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 80,705 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Landec by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 769.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 158,593 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,324.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

