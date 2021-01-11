LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Given a €65.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.91% from the company’s previous close.

LXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €55.57 ($65.38).

ETR:LXS opened at €63.78 ($75.04) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €60.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €51.51. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12-month high of €64.86 ($76.31).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

