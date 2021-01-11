Largo Coin (LRG) Price Reaches $10.09

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. Largo Coin has a total market capitalization of $177.85 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Largo Coin coin can currently be purchased for $10.09 or 0.00029458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Largo Coin has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00023645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00109774 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00066284 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00262934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00062149 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,810.63 or 0.87036230 BTC.

Largo Coin’s total supply is 48,741,079 coins and its circulating supply is 17,627,472 coins. The official message board for Largo Coin is medium.com/@largocoin . Largo Coin’s official website is www.largocoin.io

Largo Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Largo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Largo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

