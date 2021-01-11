LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Down 17.5% Over Last Week

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0840 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $43.73 million and $9.16 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00023750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00110295 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00068120 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00257188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00061691 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,092.17 or 0.89275856 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,101,872 coins and its circulating supply is 520,444,919 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

