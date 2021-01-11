Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.43. 113,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 179,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $83.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 126,563 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 364,993 shares in the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

