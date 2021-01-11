Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2021


Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.43. 113,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 179,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $83.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 126,563 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 364,993 shares in the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

