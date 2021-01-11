Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading 14% Higher

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) traded up 14% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $184.00 and last traded at $183.26. 7,221,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 5,044,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.74.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.76.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shai Wininger sold 906 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $90,165.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,919,253 shares in the company, valued at $390,044,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 218,750 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total value of $20,090,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,234,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,062,315 shares of company stock worth $97,580,523.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

