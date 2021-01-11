Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LNVGY. Bank of America raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNVGY opened at $20.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Lenovo Group has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $20.49.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lenovo Group will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

