LEOcoin (LC4) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEOcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,897.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,023.60 or 0.03111518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.55 or 0.00399883 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.07 or 0.01416764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.16 or 0.00562835 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.62 or 0.00460894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00271463 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00021916 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

