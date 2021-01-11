Leonovus Inc. (LTV.V) (CVE:LTV) Shares Down 9.9%

Leonovus Inc. (LTV.V) (CVE:LTV)’s stock price traded down 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.55. 181,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 402,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.41, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16.

Leonovus Inc. (LTV.V) Company Profile (CVE:LTV)

Leonovus Inc provides cloud solutions software that optimizes enterprise data storage and management with its multi-cloud data controller solutions. The company's products include Data Discovery Tool, a software-based solution that characterizes the stored data; Smart Filer, a cloud information lifecycle management solution that analyzes existing file storage and extends its capacity; and Vault, a multi-cloud data controller that stores data securely across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

