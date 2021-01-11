Level01 (LVX) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Level01 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. Level01 has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $21,694.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Level01 has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00036237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00325839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.26 or 0.03912394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Level01

LVX is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. Level01’s official website is level01.io . Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io

