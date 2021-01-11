Levolution One Day Volume Reaches $200,804.00 (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Levolution has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Levolution token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000459 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Coineal. Levolution has a market capitalization of $9.61 million and approximately $200,804.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Levolution alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00042021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00036169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.73 or 0.00326446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,152.94 or 0.03628535 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00014519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution (LEVL) is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,917,506 tokens. The official website for Levolution is levolution.io . Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Levolution Token Trading

Levolution can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.