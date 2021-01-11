LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

LPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 594,271 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 210,466 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 39,290 shares during the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL stock opened at $9.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. LG Display has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $9.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. Research analysts forecast that LG Display will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

