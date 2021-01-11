LG Display (LPL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LG Display (NYSE: LPL):

1/9/2021 – LG Display was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

1/5/2021 – LG Display was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/1/2021 – LG Display was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/23/2020 – LG Display was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/23/2020 – LG Display was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/19/2020 – LG Display was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

12/9/2020 – LG Display was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/8/2020 – LG Display was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/8/2020 – LG Display was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.

12/3/2020 – LG Display was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/26/2020 – LG Display was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2020 – LG Display was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/20/2020 – LG Display was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.91. 7,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,120. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.16.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after buying an additional 594,271 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 19.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 210,466 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

