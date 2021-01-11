LGI Homes, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $10.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for LGI Homes in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.18. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $97.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $132.98. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

