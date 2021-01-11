LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $535.43 Million

Equities analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report sales of $535.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $529.42 million to $538.84 million. LHC Group posted sales of $531.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHCG. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.80.

LHCG opened at $221.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $236.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in LHC Group by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

