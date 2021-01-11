LHT Price Tops $0.0093 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. LHT has a market cap of $464,694.99 and approximately $384.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LHT has traded 44% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005827 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006055 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000242 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 94% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet . LHT’s official website is usdx.cash . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

