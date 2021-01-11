Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Trading 5.3% Higher

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) traded up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.56. 116,460 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 84,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Lianluo Smart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09.

Lianluo Smart Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in China and internationally. The company offers medical devices, including wearable sleep respiratory solutions, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products.

