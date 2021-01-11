Libero Copper & Gold Co. (LBC.V) (CVE:LBC) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (LBC.V) (CVE:LBC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.15. Libero Copper & Gold Co. (LBC.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 1,213,999 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.78 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.99.

About Libero Copper & Gold Co. (LBC.V) (CVE:LBC)

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Colombia. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit consisting of 49 unpatented lode mining claims with a total area of 409 hectares located in the Tomichi Mining District, Gunnison County, Southwestern Colorado; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims totaling 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Libero Copper & Gold Co. (LBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libero Copper & Gold Co. (LBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.