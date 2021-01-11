Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) & TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Head-To-Head Review

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) and TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Liberty Broadband and TheMaven, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Broadband 0 1 3 0 2.75 TheMaven 1 1 4 0 2.50

Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus target price of $178.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.93%. Given Liberty Broadband’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Liberty Broadband is more favorable than TheMaven.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Broadband and TheMaven’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Broadband $14.86 million 1,819.78 $117.22 million $0.64 236.72 TheMaven $80,000.00 300.57 -$6.28 million N/A N/A

Liberty Broadband has higher revenue and earnings than TheMaven.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Broadband and TheMaven’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Broadband 1,375.63% 2.12% 1.81% TheMaven N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Liberty Broadband shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Liberty Broadband shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of TheMaven shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Broadband has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TheMaven has a beta of -0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Broadband beats TheMaven on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system. It also provides Geospatial Insights, a location intelligence and data insights service for enterprises, research and consulting firms, financial institutions, and advertisers to understand, measure, and optimize the performance of businesses; benchmark performance against competitors; enhance customer experience; advertise to, and target existing and prospective customers; and measure the efficacy of advertising campaigns in driving real-world actions. The Charter segment offers subscription-based video services comprising video on demand, high definition television, and digital video recorder service; and local and long distance calling, voicemail, call waiting, caller ID, call forwarding, and other voice services, as well as international calling services. It also provides Internet services, including an in-home Wi-Fi product that provides customers with high performance wireless routers; and a security suite that offers protection against computer viruses and spyware. In addition, this segment offers Internet access, data networking, fiber connectivity to cellular towers and office buildings, video entertainment, and business telephone services; advertising services on cable television networks and digital outlets; and regional sports networks and local sports, news, and community channels. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About TheMaven

TheMaven, Inc. engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform. The company's channel partners publishes content and oversee an online community for its channels, leverages its proprietary, socially-driven, mobile-enabled, and video-focused technology platform to engage niche audiences within a single coalition. It builds and operates a coalition of professionally managed media channels and interest groups, which are operated by a group of experts, reporters, group evangelists, and social leaders as channel partners. TheMaven, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.