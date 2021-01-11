Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) PT Lowered to C$2.80

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.90 to C$2.80 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 71.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$2.80 price objective on Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

LGD traded down C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$1.63. The company had a trading volume of 183,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,238. Liberty Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.53 and a 52-week high of C$2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of C$402.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.95.

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Joanna Bailey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$402,046.80.

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project covering an area of 7,630 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 400 federal lode claims covering 3,713 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

