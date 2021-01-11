Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) dropped 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 1,374,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,515,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $384.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $25,985.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

