Lightning Bitcoin One Day Volume Tops $1.11 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00004987 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 68.8% against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $6.43 million and $1.11 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.77 or 0.00394584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

