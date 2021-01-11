Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSPD. Scotiabank increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $67.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $71.38.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

