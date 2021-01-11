Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.09% from the company’s current price.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $67.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,620. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.85.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

