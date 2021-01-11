Lightstreams Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10,130.00 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $986,727.85 and approximately $10,130.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00040975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00035599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.50 or 0.00322627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,238.00 or 0.03614510 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Lightstreams

PHT is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,051,116 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

