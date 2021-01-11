LikeCoin Price Reaches $0.0125 on Top Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $10.40 million and $49,193.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00037380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.19 or 0.00327038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.93 or 0.03912055 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,012,018,937 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,467,177 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

