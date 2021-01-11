Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Trading Up 10.1%

Shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) were up 10.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 1,206,587 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 777,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bloom Burton reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liminal BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $108.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.03. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Liminal BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

