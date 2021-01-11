LINA (LINA) Price Tops $0.0076 on Top Exchanges

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One LINA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINA has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $14,643.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LINA has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LINA

LINA (LINA) is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,674,967 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

