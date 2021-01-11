Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIND. BidaskClub raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

In other news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $667,155.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $15.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $797.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 71.47% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

