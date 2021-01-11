Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Shares Up 9%

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) shares rose 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 2,103,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,480,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36.

About Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL)

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract-for-difference trading, insurance brokerage, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.