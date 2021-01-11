Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.97

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.97 and last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 807055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90.

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.77 million.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

