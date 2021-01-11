Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Trading Up 8.4%

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s share price shot up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.67. 3,940,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 2,801,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

LPCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $68,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,220.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Morgan R. Brown sold 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $27,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,312 shares in the company, valued at $190,459.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,887 shares of company stock valued at $136,062. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lipocine by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 887,601 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Lipocine by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

