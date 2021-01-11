Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to announce ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Liquidia reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03).

LQDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $3.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 283,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $892,914.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,497 shares of company stock worth $1,344,608. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 534.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 30.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

