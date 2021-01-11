Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Major Shareholder Sells $667,782.31 in Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 214,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $667,782.31. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eshelman Ventures, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liquidia alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 51,906 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $162,465.78.

On Friday, December 18th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 53,309 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $167,390.26.

On Monday, December 14th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 6,417 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $20,085.21.

On Thursday, November 19th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $100,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $626.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $626.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 283,465 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $892,914.75.

Shares of LQDA stock remained flat at $$3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 275,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,605. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.04. Liquidia Co. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,951,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after acquiring an additional 292,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 227,494 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 117.9% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 130,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,505 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liquidia by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 48,949 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LQDA. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.