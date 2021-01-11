Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Down 7.3% This Week

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 24.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $185,298.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00023272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00108037 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00066133 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00254825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00061368 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,386.77 or 0.83593368 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.