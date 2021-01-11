Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) were up 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $17.55. Approximately 369,599 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 321,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

A number of research firms have commented on LQDT. BidaskClub cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $599.31 million, a PE ratio of -161.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.21. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 187.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Liquidity Services by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

