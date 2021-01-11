Litecoin Trading Down 15.5% Over Last Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.59 billion and approximately $16.93 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $129.68 or 0.00382255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 82.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,245,618 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

