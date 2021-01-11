Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) CEO Paul W. Graves Sells 4,991 Shares

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19.

NYSE LTHM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,459,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.11 and a beta of 2.20. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LTHM shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.2% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Livent by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Livent by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Livent by 5,645.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Livent by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.