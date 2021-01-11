Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Investec

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,379,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 164,612 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 946,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 21,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 204,377 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,592,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 332,082 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 342,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

