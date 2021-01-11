Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Investec

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
LYG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.
Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.44.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,379,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 164,612 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 946,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 21,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 204,377 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,592,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 332,082 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 342,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
