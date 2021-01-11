LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Shares Gap Up to $2.13

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $3.72. LM Funding America shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 712,527 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded LM Funding America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a current ratio of 17.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.73% of LM Funding America as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.