Lobstex Price Hits $0.0596 on Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0596 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $635,427.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.12 or 0.00273816 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00025581 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007575 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,065,965 coins and its circulating supply is 21,065,953 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.