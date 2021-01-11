Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Increased by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.7% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $337.58. The stock had a trading volume of 64,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,800. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.27. The company has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

